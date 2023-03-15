The secret is out of the bottle.

The new YETI store at Nebraska Crossing is open for business, and people are noticing.

On Wednesday, a steady stream of customers headed inside the store to peruse the jugs, mugs and coolers on which YETI has built a solid following.

One of them was Haley Oakes, who bought a 12-ounce Rambler JR kids water bottle for her 10-month-old son, Owen.

Owen smiled widely when handed the vivid green bottle, and that made mom smile, too.

The bottle is an "upgrade," replacing his straw cup, Oakes said.

She also bought coffee mugs for herself and his dad.

"We love the YETI products because their stainless steel helps to have a reusable water bottle so that we can save our planet, in a little way," she said.

​Although perhaps known best for its bottles, mugs and coolers, there's much more in stock at the store.

Shoppers can buy soft and hard coolers, lunch boxes, dog bowls, fabric totes and luggage, plus apparel and ball caps.

The store is not big, and it has a casual feel, with decor appealing to outdoor types — for instance, a fish mobile hangs from the rafters, and there's a neon sign over the cashier with a cowboy riding a bass like a bucking bronco.

The rows and rows of bottles and mugs make for a colorful display on the store shelves, but there's a touch of sophistication to the hues, and some names to match: canopy green, high desert clay, charcoal, seafoam, alpine yellow. They come in navy and white, too.

Amy Borness and her 12-year-old daughter, Anna, made the two-hour drive from Des Moines to shop in Nebraska for the day.

Borness said she knew about Nebraska Crossing from a previous trip, passing through on the way to Lincoln. On this trip they were hitting several stores, and made their way to YETI.

"I love it, especially the drinkware selection, all different sizes and everything," she said.

She has a YETI coffee mug at home.

"There's just something about drinking coffee with a handle."

She said she likes the insulation.

"I love that it keeps stuff hot and cold forever," she said. "I can pour my coffee in the morning and it's still hot several hours later. Same thing with ice water, too."

Anna had her eye on the yellow bottles.

She was thinking of upgrading from a bottle of a different brand inside her backpack.

For another shopper, Chloe Nore, 24, the store reminded her of camping.

"The vibe is very 'I'm going to go camping,'" Nore said. "I don't really do that, but I need to get a water bottle."

She said she needs to boost her hydration.

Johanna Boston, chief strategy officer for Nebraska Crossing, said that landing YETI's 14th store in the nation was quite a coup for a less-populated state like Nebraska.

"There's a lot of buzz about the store because it's a unique store," she said. "There's only 14 in the entire country and one is ours. And so you know it's just a great win for the state of Nebraska and Nebraska Crossing."

She said the store was a good fit for Nebraska Crossing because a solid majority of the mall's customer base enjoys the outdoors. And the REI outdoor store is located a few steps away from YETI across a parking lot.

REI, which opened last fall, has everything from bicycles and cycling gear to backpacks, tents, climbing equipment, sleeping bags and other high-adventure supplies, plus footwear and apparel.

"If you're an outdoors person, you can find what you need in REI. And there's definitely a synergy that happens between those two brands," she said.

