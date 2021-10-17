LoveBird art to be installed at Dallas airport got its wings in Omaha

The company of about 35 workers based at 13th and Grace Streets has tackled major structural steel projects. Among them, the Holy Family Shrine along Interstate 80 near Gretna, the CHI Health Center’s pedestrian bridge and Creighton University’s soccer stadium.

Puritan, purchased by Waters’ dad Joe in 1963, also has created ornamental metal staircases for midtown apartments, built chemical tanks and roads, and made pool parts for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

Waters, who runs the business with his brother and son, said having a hand in unusual yet high-profile jobs like art sculptures offers his team a different challenge, and is a source of pride.

Puritan became involved in LoveBird a couple of years ago after Carpenter was chosen as the artist for the airport project and then reached out to Waters, who had worked with Carpenter on previous sculptures.

Carpenter also enlists structural engineers, lighting designers and fabricators and special erector firms to help bring his sketches to life.

While time-consuming and complicated, the fabricating process for public art sculptures enables the Puritan team to stretch imaginations and capabilities and to sharpen skills, Waters said.