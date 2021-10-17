LoveBird art to be installed at Dallas airport got its wings in Omaha

There’s an Omaha story behind the gigantic red “LoveBird” sculpture soon to land in a Texas airport, where it will find its permanent perch.
LoveBird is the name of a 10,000-pound public art installation designed by Portland artist Ed Carpenter to brighten up Dallas Love Field. Carpenter was not alone in hatching the creation, though.
An Omaha custom metal fabricator, Puritan Manufacturing, built the multiple stainless steel pieces that make up the 20-foot-tall soaring figure with a 90-foot wingspan.
This weekend, Puritan workers are loading the structure for transportation to its destination.
Once installed, Carpenter said that the “guardian of Love Field” will bring a “poetic and heroic presence” to the site that served as Dallas’ main airport until 1974 when Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport opened.
From an Omaha point of view, the illuminated art that’s designed to withstand time and elements also reflects the craftsmanship of a family-owned local company approaching 95 years of operation.
Owner Dave Waters said collaborating on the LoveBird and other public art sculptures — including the Council Bluffs bridge “Gateway” and Pinnacle Arena’s “Harvest” in Lincoln — is not even the backbone of the business.
The company of about 35 workers based at 13th and Grace Streets has tackled major structural steel projects. Among them, the Holy Family Shrine along Interstate 80 near Gretna, the CHI Health Center’s pedestrian bridge and Creighton University’s soccer stadium.
Puritan, purchased by Waters’ dad Joe in 1963, also has created ornamental metal staircases for midtown apartments, built chemical tanks and roads, and made pool parts for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
Waters, who runs the business with his brother and son, said having a hand in unusual yet high-profile jobs like art sculptures offers his team a different challenge, and is a source of pride.
Puritan became involved in LoveBird a couple of years ago after Carpenter was chosen as the artist for the airport project and then reached out to Waters, who had worked with Carpenter on previous sculptures.
Carpenter also enlists structural engineers, lighting designers and fabricators and special erector firms to help bring his sketches to life.
While time-consuming and complicated, the fabricating process for public art sculptures enables the Puritan team to stretch imaginations and capabilities and to sharpen skills, Waters said.
“It’s fun, and they do make for good conversation,” he said.
