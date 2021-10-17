 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LoveBird art to be installed at Dallas airport got its wings in Omaha
0 comments

LoveBird art to be installed at Dallas airport got its wings in Omaha

Take a look at the top photos from 2020 as captured by the photojournalist of the Omaha World-Herald

There’s an Omaha story behind the gigantic red “LoveBird” sculpture soon to land in a Texas airport, where it will find its permanent perch.

LoveBird is the name of a 10,000-pound public art installation designed by Portland artist Ed Carpenter to brighten up Dallas Love Field. Carpenter was not alone in hatching the creation, though.

Lovebird image

The “LoveBird” sculpture that will be installed at Love Field in Dallas, as shown in artist Ed Carpenter’s computer model.

An Omaha custom metal fabricator, Puritan Manufacturing, built the multiple stainless steel pieces that make up the 20-foot-tall soaring figure with a 90-foot wingspan.

This weekend, Puritan workers are loading the structure for transportation to its destination.

Once installed, Carpenter said that the “guardian of Love Field” will bring a “poetic and heroic presence” to the site that served as Dallas’ main airport until 1974 when Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport opened.

IMG_7735.jpg

Pieces of the LoveBird sculpture by artist Ed Carpenter are prepared for shipment at Omaha’s Puritan Manufacturing, where they were fabricated. The artwork's metal pieces will be assembled in Texas for display at Dallas Love Field.

From an Omaha point of view, the illuminated art that’s designed to withstand time and elements also reflects the craftsmanship of a family-owned local company approaching 95 years of operation.

Owner Dave Waters said collaborating on the LoveBird and other public art sculptures — including the Council Bluffs bridge “Gateway” and Pinnacle Arena’s “Harvest” in Lincoln — is not even the backbone of the business.

The company of about 35 workers based at 13th and Grace Streets has tackled major structural steel projects. Among them, the Holy Family Shrine along Interstate 80 near Gretna, the CHI Health Center’s pedestrian bridge and Creighton University’s soccer stadium.

IMG_7809.jpg

Pieces of the LoveBird sculpture by artist Ed Carpenter are prepared for shipment at Omaha’s Puritan Manufacturing, where they were fabricated. The artwork’s metal pieces will be assembled in Texas for display at Dallas Love Field.

Puritan, purchased by Waters’ dad Joe in 1963, also has created ornamental metal staircases for midtown apartments, built chemical tanks and roads, and made pool parts for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

Waters, who runs the business with his brother and son, said having a hand in unusual yet high-profile jobs like art sculptures offers his team a different challenge, and is a source of pride.

IMG_7880.jpg

Pieces of the LoveBird sculpture by artist Ed Carpenter are prepared for shipment at Omaha’s Puritan Manufacturing, where they were fabricated. The artwork's metal pieces will be assembled in Texas for display at Dallas Love Field.

Puritan became involved in LoveBird a couple of years ago after Carpenter was chosen as the artist for the airport project and then reached out to Waters, who had worked with Carpenter on previous sculptures.

IMG_7947.jpg

Pieces of the LoveBird sculpture by artist Ed Carpenter are prepared for shipment at Omaha’s Puritan Manufacturing, where they were fabricated. The artwork's metal pieces will be assembled in Texas for display at Dallas Love Field.

Carpenter also enlists structural engineers, lighting designers and fabricators and special erector firms to help bring his sketches to life.

While time-consuming and complicated, the fabricating process for public art sculptures enables the Puritan team to stretch imaginations and capabilities and to sharpen skills, Waters said.

“It’s fun, and they do make for good conversation,” he said.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert