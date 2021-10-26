Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine

Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company's Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so.

The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50% of Tyson workers had been vaccinated.

“This is an incredible result — not only for our company, but for your families and our communities across the country, ” Tyson President and CEO Donnie King said in a note to employees Tuesday.

The company employs 10,300 workers in Nebraska including at plants in Dakota City, Lexington, Madison and Omaha; those plants also were the source of major COVID-19 outbreaks last year. Tyson also employs workers at Smart Chicken facilities in Waverly and Tecumseh.

Tyson, which has long been dealing with worker shortages, said employees who don’t get vaccinated before the company’s deadline will be fired, but that the former employees will be welcomed back if they do get vaccinated later.

“I’d also like to say to those who remain unvaccinated — this is your choice, and we respect that choice," King said. “If you change your mind and want to rejoin Tyson — let us know. Our doors are open.”