More change in store for Ray's Original Buffalo Wings

When Ray’s Original Buffalo Wings moves to a different spot at Midtown Crossing, patrons will see more than a change of scenery.
The sports bar diner will go by a new name that reflects an expanded menu: Ray’s Wings Pizza & Drinks.
Ray Bullock, who owns the family business with son Thomas said they’ll start serving pizza styled like the pies Ray grew up on in Buffalo, New York.
Bullock said pizza, chicken wings and subs are a sort of threesome in Buffalo (steak and cheese subs remain part of the local menu).
The Bullocks continue to operate in their current space until the move, expected in February, to one of three bays created out of the old Crave space.
Though the footprint is smaller, Bullock said, he is excited to have a hand in its design. He calls the new lease a “great deal” that should improve efficiencies.
He said 28 big TV screens will remain for customers including Buffalo Bills fans who flock there to watch football.
The move comes as Midtown Crossing plans to transform the ground floor of the building that housed Ray’s into office space.
It’s the latest chapter for the Bullock business that has its roots in Buffalo. That’s where Ray, as a kid, began making wings at a pizzeria job.
In the 1990s, he and his wife, Lorri, made wings at their southwest Omaha restaurant before other job and family demands led to its closing around 2000.
After Ray retired, his son nudged his return, and in 2014 they started cooking chicken wings and more out of the Lemon Drop bar in South Omaha. They moved to Midtown Crossing in 2017.
After all these years, Bullock says he “absolutely” still eats lots of wings. The Buffalo hot (with blue cheese dressing) is his wing of choice.
With pizza on the new menu, he foresees squeezing in a pie at least once a week.
Papillion Hormel plant will employ 350Hormel Foods Corp. has opened its new production plant in Sarpy County’s former Shopko distribution center, the company announced last week.
The plant is located in Papillion at 132nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370.
It will be called Papillion Foods and will make Hormel salami and other dry sausage products.
Hormel Foods bought the 535,000-square-foot former distribution center and planned a $60 million renovation. Hormel said it will hire nearly 350 employees in the plant’s first year.
Fareway launches hiring initiative
Fareway Stores Inc. has announced a hiring initiative for full- and part-time career positions across grocery, market and bakery departments in its six-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota.
Recent expansion, evolving online shopping initiatives, and long-term career growth opportunities have contributed to the need for hundreds of new employees, according to a release.
The grocery company, of Boone, Iowa, currently operates 124 stores and has more than 12,000 employees.
