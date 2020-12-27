More change in store for Ray's Original Buffalo Wings

When Ray’s Original Buffalo Wings moves to a different spot at Midtown Crossing, patrons will see more than a change of scenery.

The sports bar diner will go by a new name that reflects an expanded menu: Ray’s Wings Pizza & Drinks.

Ray Bullock, who owns the family business with son Thomas said they’ll start serving pizza styled like the pies Ray grew up on in Buffalo, New York.

Bullock said pizza, chicken wings and subs are a sort of threesome in Buffalo (steak and cheese subs remain part of the local menu).

The Bullocks continue to operate in their current space until the move, expected in February, to one of three bays created out of the old Crave space.

Though the footprint is smaller, Bullock said, he is excited to have a hand in its design. He calls the new lease a “great deal” that should improve efficiencies.

He said 28 big TV screens will remain for customers including Buffalo Bills fans who flock there to watch football.