On Investments: A Thanksgiving GARP feast for investors

Most of the stocks I own for clients are value stocks, selling for 15 times the company’s earnings or less.

However, there is room in my heart — and in my portfolio — for a few GARP stocks. GARP stands for growth at a reasonable price. It’s the middle ground between value investing (bargain hunting) and growth investing (seeking companies whose earnings are growing rapidly).

Once a year at Thanksgiving time — which after all is time to loosen one’s belt — I devote this column to a few GARP picks that I think are worthy of consideration. These stocks sell for 15 to 20 times per-share earnings, a little more than I’d normally pay, but not exorbitant.

Applied Materials

We live in a world where semiconductors have more and more uses: computers, smartphones, cars, dishwashers, ovens, home security systems and many more. That bodes well for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), one of the largest suppliers of equipment to semiconductor companies.

At about $77 a share, Applied Materials sells for 19.6 times earnings, which is at the top of my GARP range. But look at its growth. Earnings have grown at a 26% pace the past five years and 37% in the past four quarters.