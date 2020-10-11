On Investments: Cigna and Bank of Hawaii are on the casualty list

A few stocks continued to take it on the chin in the third quarter, even as many other stocks recovered from the previous quarter’s pandemic-induced slide.

At the end of every quarter, I go hunting for stocks that have been smashed, and that I think have better things in store. I call the result The Casualty List.

Here are five stocks that were rocked in the September quarter and that I believe have outstanding recovery potential.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. (CI), the big health insurer, was down about 10% in the third quarter. After trading above $200 in parts of 2017 and 2018, it has subsided to about $169.

I think Cigna watchers are worried about the presidential election, no matter who wins.

President Trump wants to abolish Obamacare, but no one is sure what the replacement would look like. Joe Biden is under pressure from fellow Democrats who would like to abolish private health insurance and substitute “Medicare for All.”

In addition, the pandemic has hurt people’s ability to pay health insurance premiums, while causing increased claims.