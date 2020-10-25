On Investments: Does stolen fruit taste better? Check out my purloined portfolio

Scott Black

Scott Black is Chairman of Delphi Management Inc. in Boston. Name a stock, and Black can reel off relevant statistics, as well as his opinion and the reasons for it. He is an art collector and a major donor to the Democratic Party.

From Black this year, I will select Berkshire Hathaway Inc., (BRK.A and BRK.B), his largest holding. One reason I like Berkshire is that I expect its chairman, Warren Buffett, to do some rescue missions of other companies, as he did for Goldman Sachs and General Electric in the Great Recession of 2007-09.

Buffett has said he doesn’t expect to do such deals in the current recession. But before it’s over, I expect that some big troubled companies will come to cash-rich Berkshire and ask for help. I don’t think Buffett will be able to resist — and the past deals were on terms very profitable for Berkshire.

Randall Eley

Randall Eley, who runs Edgar Lomax & Co. in Alexandria, Virginia, was one of the first Black investment managers in the U.S. to achieve success. A graduate of Yale and the University of Chicago Law School, he was a securities attorney before he became a money manager.