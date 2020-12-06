On Investments: Five stocks to benefit from infrastructure repair

The stock is a little expensive for a bargain hunter like me, at 28 times recent earnings (18 times projected 2021 earnings). But if Congress gets serious about infrastructure, I think this is a good play.

United Rentals

United Rentals Inc. (URI), based in Stamford, Connecticut, describes itself as the world’s largest equipment rental company. Much of what it rents is construction equipment. If you need an aerial lift or a portable generator for a couple of weeks, you can find it here.

At less than 14 times estimated 2021 earnings (18 times trailing earnings), United Rentals is not too extravagantly priced.

The company carries more debt than I like (254% of equity). After losing money during the great recession, it has posted profits in each of the past 10 years. And profits lately have been very strong, with a 24% return on equity in the past four quarters.

Martin Marietta Materials

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is a major supplier of aggregates for highway construction. It also produces asphalt, concrete and chemicals. It has been profitable 27 years in a row, ever since it was spun off by Martin Marietta Corp. (now part of Lockheed Martin).