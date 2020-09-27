On Investments: Mild-mannered accountant wins my short contest a third time

When he made his choice, DeFilippo noted that Pier 1’s cash was at a low ebb, about $30 million, while its long-term debt and capital leases amounted to about $1 billion.

I haven’t yet decided what his prize will be. I always give a prize related in some way to the word “short.” In the past, DeFilippo has received shortbread cookies and a recording by pianist Bobby Short. I intend to continue in the same whimsical tradition.

EASTMAN KODAK

For the coming 12 months, DeFilippo thinks that Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) would be a good short. Once a powerhouse of the photography industry, Kodak has reported a loss in 10 of the past 15 years. Annual revenue was over $11 billion 15 years ago; lately it has run about a tenth of that.

Recently Kodak has tried to reinvent itself as a manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, a drug used against malaria that President Donald Trump has suggested is effective against COVID-19.

In July, Kodak seemingly secured a $765 million federal loan to begin its pivot to drug making. The stock jumped from $2.23 a share to $21.85 that month.