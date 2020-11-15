On Investments: Selling below book value

Skeptics say that looking at book value is a dumb way to pick stocks. I say the opposite.

The price-to-book ratio is a venerable stock-picking tool, first popularized by Benjamin Graham, widely considered the father of value investing.

To calculate the ratio, take the stock’s price and divide it by the company’s net worth per share, also known as book value. Graham liked to see this ratio below 1.0. Today, the average U.S. stock sells for 2.3 times book.

Critics maintain that book value is an unreliable number, for various reasons. The reason cited most often is that it “distorts” book value when a company buys back its own stock. Buybacks are good, they say, yet they often paradoxically lower book value.

I see no distortion here. Money spent on buybacks is gone from the corporate treasury, as surely as if it were spent on artworks for headquarters or wild Christmas parties.

Sure, book value is an imperfect number. But so is every number that investors use to measure a company’s worth.

It’s worked