On Investments: Watch for a January bounce in Intel and four other stocks

Kicking someone while they’re down is unsportsmanlike. But it happens every year in the stock market.

In November and December, investors often pummel the stocks that have declined in the first 10 months of the year. Why? For tax reasons. Investors sell their losers to establish tax losses, which are useful in offsetting capital gains and hence lowering the tax burden.

This effect, called tax loss selling, will happen even though tax rates may change under President-elect Joe Biden. The taxes you pay in April 2021 for tax year 2020 are already set in stone, and if you can lower them, you probably will.

For investors, this time of year often brings opportunities, because tax loss selling may pound some stocks down below their true value. Here are five stocks that I believe are timely to buy in the next month or so, with prospects for a bounce in January 2021 and beyond.

Intel

Down 22% this year is Intel Corp., the largest U.S. semiconductor manufacturer. I regard it as a good medium-risk pick, particularly suited for dividend-conscious investors. Intel has increased its dividend in 14 of the past 15 years, and the stock currently yields 2.9% in dividends.