Park Avenue area to get an apartment project that expects to grow

A 44-unit apartment building is poised to rise four stories on a vacant lot west of downtown Omaha near Park and Dewey Avenues.

On another undeveloped spot across the street to the west of the project site, developer Steven Held also plans a parking lot to serve the residents of the proposed dwellings.

City documents indicate Held is considering the possibility in the future of building a second phase of apartments on that parking lot.

Held has been involved in other residential real estate ventures in that midtown area. He could not be reached to comment on the project's cost, timetable or other details.

The Planning Board has recommended approval of a special zoning designation that would allow the infill apartments to move forward without multiple waivers. But the City Council must also give its green light.

The apartments would be built at 524 Park Ave., while the parking would be in an area covering 518, 522 and 526 S. 30th St.

City Planners have recommended some design changes, including that the primary entrance on Park Avenue include more prominent architectural features in scale with the building facade.

