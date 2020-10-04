A $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund contributed to the renovation of the newly reopened Eastwood Apartments in Scottsbluff.

The storied Eastwood structure started out more than a century ago as a boarding house for workers from the local sugar factory and later became the Wardman Hotel and Cottonwood Inn.

Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities (WNHO) bought the deteriorating structure in 2015 and began a remodel.

To finish the project, WNHO sought the grant from NAHTF, which is an affordable housing resource administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Today, the Eastwood is totally revamped, with about 20 apartments and rent starting at $495.

“Everything inside is brand new, but retains that early 1900s-era history,” said Rawnda Pierce, WNHO executive director.

