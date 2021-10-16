 Skip to main content
Study finds renters on faster track to homeownership in Omaha than in most other cities
Omaha ranked in the top 10 U.S. cities in a study that looked at homeownership — namely, how long it could take renters to get that American dream under contract.

SmartAsset, in its analysis, calculated that six of the 10 cities where it takes the least time for renters to become homeowners were in the Midwest: Fort Wayne, Indiana; Toledo, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Wichita, Kansas; Cleveland, Ohio; and Omaha, which ranked 8th.

The estimated average length of time to become homeowners in the six Midwestern cities six was less than two and a half years. The study examined the 100 largest U.S. cities.

Laredo, Texas, was No. 1. Two other Texas cities were in the Top 10: El Paso, 7th; Corpus Christi, 9th. Memphis, Tennessee was 10th. Nebraska's Lincoln ranked No. 13.

To find the cities where it could take the least amount of time to save for upfront costs of a home (including a 20% down payment and closing costs), SmartAsset considered median incomes, income tax rates, median annual rent, median home values and average closing costs. The group assumed renters would be able to save 40% of their post-tax and rent income annually.

