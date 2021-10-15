Waterford office building opens with three water features

The new Waterford office building — spanning about 175,000 square feet and featuring three water features — is officially open.

The structure is the first constructed at the new Fountain Ridge office park developed by West Des Moines-based R&R Realty Group near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road.

R&R has settled its Nebraska office into about 7,000 square feet. Six other tenants so far also have leased space there, accounting for a total of about 13,000 square feet, said R&R's Mike Homa.

The office building features a fountain along West Dodge, another in the rear of the building and an indoor water wall at the entrance.

City and business leaders were invited last week to a ribbon-cutting and tour of the new workspace.

