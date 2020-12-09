Businesses that got CARES Act loans are facing surprise tax bills

LINCOLN — Businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to help survive the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic are facing a cruel surprise — an unexpected tax bill.
While Congress indicated that its intent was that such PPP loans would not create a tax bill, federal tax officials have opined otherwise.
The bottom line is that a company that got a $150,000 PPP loan this spring is now confronted with being required to pay back as much as $63,000 of it in the form of federal and state income taxes and self-employment taxes.
"Businesses are teetering on the edge as it is right now. A hit like that could make or break a small business," said Erica Parks, a Lincoln accountant and chair-elect of the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants.
The CPA association is among the groups now lobbying Congress, in the waning days of 2020, to pass a bill that clarifies that the PPP loans were not intended to create a tax liability.
CPAs have called on congressional leaders to pass legislation that would allow businesses to deduct the expenses funded with the loan proceeds. Three bills are pending that would do that, including one introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and another co-sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. The American Institute of CPAs, the national organization that represents the profession, called it "must-pass" legislation in a recent letter to congressional leaders.
The issue has a big impact in Nebraska, which ranked among the top four states in the nation for the percentage of eligible businesses that obtained PPP loans. About 92% of private businesses with employees in the Cornhusker State got the loans, according to the Small Business Administration, which was a testament to hardworking loan officers at state banks. Just about $3.4 billion in PPP loans were issued overall in the state to about 44,000 businesses.
The Paycheck Protection Program was part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress in March. Its purpose was to help maintain employment at small businesses during the pandemic. The PPP loans do not have to be repaid in full or in part if its proceeds were used for qualified expenses, such as to pay salaries.
But here's the catch — such "forgivable loans" are typically counted as income. In an effort to help the PPP loan dollars go further, Congress provided for the exclusion of the loan forgiveness from taxable income, though the CARES Act was silent on the subject.
Since March, the IRS and the federal Treasury have issued advisories that while the loans aren't taxable, the expenses paid with the loan proceeds are. That creates a tax liability that business owners who got PPP loans weren't expecting for both federal income taxes and state income taxes, in states like Nebraska that "piggyback" their tax policy on policies adopted federally.
Parks said accountants are now briefing small-business owners on their expected tax bill for 2020. Many, she said, spent their PPP dollars to keep their businesses afloat and are now faced with paying a much higher tax bill with cash that is long gone.
"It’s been a real difficult message to deliver," Parks said.
Fischer recently talked with Nebraska CPA officials to discuss the problem.
On Tuesday, Matthew Sussis, press secretary for Fischer, said the senator disagrees with the recent IRS directives and has co-sponsored a bill, the Small Business Expense Protection Act of 2020, that would clarify that business expenses paid with a forgiven PPP loan can still be deducted from small businesses’ taxes.
"Senator Fischer would like to see this legislation enacted in the coming days," Sussis said.
Grassley issued a statement last month, urging the IRS to reverse its directives. "Small businesses need help maintaining their cash flow, not more strains on it," he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, according to a spokesman Tuesday, is monitoring the situation and awaiting direction from Congress.
Whether federal lawmakers will make a change remains to be seen in their lame-duck session that might extend to Dec. 18.
Park, the Nebraska CPA chair-elect, said she's hopeful after getting some optimistic signals in her discussions with Fischer's office.
While the PPP program helped businesses keep the lights on, "this tax hit they’re going to have to take is going to be a big hurdle to overcome," she said.
