By the numbers: Recounting Creighton's historic two-year run

The Jays spent two seasons winning big games and setting program milestones. It's arguably the greatest two-year run in school history.
And while this offseason does mark the end of an era — Creighton's working to replace five starters and two assistant coaches — the rebuild shouldn't detract from the accomplishments of a veteran nucleus that surely will be remembered within CU circles for a long time.
Mitch Ballock, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Christian Bishop. And Ty-Shon Alexander, too. Those were the headliners. They had plenty of help, certainly, from role players, practice-floor tone-setters and promising understudies. It truly was a team, after all.
So let's look back. One more time...
It's a newsletter edition of Bluejays by the numbers:
17-7 — The combined record of this group during the months of February and March
9-5 — Its two year record against ranked teams.
15-8 — The combined record in games decided by nine points or less.
974 — Total assists. The Jays always prided themselves on playing unselfish ball. Turning down good looks...for great ones. They assisted on 55.8% of their makes.
595 — Total 3-pointers made. It's the sixth-most among Division I teams during the last two seasons.
150 — Total dunks. Bishop had 88 of them.
25 — Total weeks ranked in AP Top 25 poll. CU matched a program-best by peaking at No. 7 and set a school record with 24 straight weeks as a ranked team.
8 — Different players who led the team in scoring during a game. Four guys averaged double-figures in each of the two seasons.
7 — Big East award winners. Alexander and Zegarowski (junior year) both earned first-team all-league spots. Jefferson and Zegarowski (sophomore year) were second-team all-conference guys. Mahoney was the 2020 Big East sixth man of the year and Greg McDermott won the 2020 coach of the year award. Ballock took home the league's sportsmanship award in 2021.
6 — Different starting lineup combinations. Basically for two years, it was Zegarowski, Ballock, Jefferson, Bishop and Mahoney/Alexander. That’s some stability!
5 — Clutch makes in the final minute. Ballock's 3-pointer with 56 seconds left sealed a road win at Arizona State. Zegarowski beat Providence just before the final horn. Ballock hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to complete a 16-point comeback at Seton Hall. Jefferson forced overtime with a buzzer-beater at UConn. Bishop won a game at Providence with a dunk right before the game clock hit zeros.
4 — Double-digit wins over ranked teams. (The Jays, in their entire program history, had previously recorded seven double-digit wins against ranked opponents). In 2020, the Jays won 76-61 at No. 8 Villanova, trounced No. 21 Butler 81-59 and defeated No. 8 Seton Hall 77-60 for a share of the conference crown. They also handled No. 5 Villanova 86-70 back in February.
3 — New members of CU's career 1,000-point club. Alexander (27th on the all-time scoring chart at 1,241 career points), Ballock (20th at 1,304) and Zegarowski (22nd at 1,293)
2 — Bishop knocked down two free throws with 16 seconds left to beat UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In hindsight, those may very well go down as the two biggest makes at the line by a CU player.
1 — One Sweet 16 berth and one Big East championship. The Jays hadn't reached the Sweet 16 since 1974. They'd never won a Big East title until they shared the crown in 2020.
Quotes to remember
We'll conclude this week's newsletter with one additional trip down memory lane. A compilation of 10 quotes that combine tell the two-year story of these Jays:
>> "It’s a preseason prediction. We’ve been picked a little low just about every year we’ve had it. And that’s OK. I’m more worried about what takes place at the end of the season.” — McDermott, after CU was seventh in the 2019-20 Big East preseason poll
>> “If we want to go where we want to go, that has to be the blueprint of how we’re going to play. We’re not the biggest team. We’re not the strongest team. But we can be the toughest team.” — Zegarowski, after a gritty win over Oklahoma in 2019
>> "We're sitting here with four losses. We've lost to four top 20 teams. As I told the team, if we aspire to be one of those teams, there's just a few little things that we've got to do better. ... While we're disappointed, we're really, really close. Together we've got to figure out a way to get a little bit better." — McDermott, after a 2020 home defeat to Villanova
>> "Ty-Shon and I were talking… that was probably the craziest six- or eight-minute stretch we’ve had since we’ve been at Creighton. When you have runs like that, it’s just demoralizing to a team.” — Ballock, after an 18-3 second-half surge buried DePaul
>> "This team’s never been about individual guys achieving stuff. It’s, what can we do together?” — McDermott, after CU clinched a share of the Big East regular season title
>> “It might take games to figure it out — but I feel like we’ll be good. We’re mixing guys around and getting different lineups in practice. We’re just excited to play, man, and show everybody what we’ve been working on.” — Jefferson, ahead of the 2020-21 season
>> "Of course, disappointing. It was a close one. we felt like we should have won.But at least from my standpoint, i feel like this was a good moment for us. We showed the college basketball world that we do belong. So we're going to take this and keep pushing." — Mahoney, after a 73-72 loss to Kansas
>> “The mentality of keep plugging, keep playing hard. In times like that, usually teams grow apart. But I think tonight we got closer. That's the reason why we won." — Zegarowski, after the Seton Hall comeback win in 2021
>> "Just playing our tails off. Being able to give 100% the entire time you're out there is going to make the difference. The effort plays will change the game." — Bishop, after CU recorded a school-record 19 steals and beat Georgetown
>> “I’m proud of these guys, every single one of them. They’re willing to fight, sacrifice their bodies and just go hard every single night. I love these dudes.” — Jefferson, after the Jays reached the Sweet 16
