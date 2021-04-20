By the numbers: Recounting Creighton's historic two-year run

>> "It’s a preseason prediction. We’ve been picked a little low just about every year we’ve had it. And that’s OK. I’m more worried about what takes place at the end of the season.” — McDermott, after CU was seventh in the 2019-20 Big East preseason poll

>> “If we want to go where we want to go, that has to be the blueprint of how we’re going to play. We’re not the biggest team. We’re not the strongest team. But we can be the toughest team.” — Zegarowski, after a gritty win over Oklahoma in 2019

>> "We're sitting here with four losses. We've lost to four top 20 teams. As I told the team, if we aspire to be one of those teams, there's just a few little things that we've got to do better. ... While we're disappointed, we're really, really close. Together we've got to figure out a way to get a little bit better." — McDermott, after a 2020 home defeat to Villanova

>> "Ty-Shon and I were talking… that was probably the craziest six- or eight-minute stretch we’ve had since we’ve been at Creighton. When you have runs like that, it’s just demoralizing to a team.” — Ballock, after an 18-3 second-half surge buried DePaul