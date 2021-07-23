Cal Thomas: Beware the lame excuses to rationalize Cuban regime's failures

Should human suffering not include the number of people imprisoned by Castro and his successors? The Cuban Prisoners Defenders group, based in Madrid, estimates the number of political prisoners at 123,000, which would make Cuba first in the global ranking of prison populations per capita.

For years the Hollywood left, liberal clergy and some American politicians have touted the supposed greatness of Cuba’s literacy program and “free” health care.

Steven G. Ullman, a School of Business Administration professor and chair, Department of Health Sector Management and Policy at the University of Miami, told UM News that while universal health care in Cuba may have been a good idea in theory, in practice it is a failure: Doctors and nurses “have very few supplies, including antibiotics, with which to treat patients, so prevention and treatment become problematic. That’s in addition to a lack of potable water. There is a significant shortage of supplies in the most populated rural areas. For example, clinics now require patients to bring their own bedding and food.”

As for literacy, how does it help if all Cubans can read if all they’re allowed to read is communist propaganda?