California man held over threats against Obama, Fauci to seek insanity defense

Court papers say Xiong also told investigators he planned to scale the White House fence with a grappling hook and would “kill President Joseph Biden unless he promised to comply to Xiong’s demands.”

Court filings do not provide specifics of Xiong’s mental state, but say he told Secret Service interviewers he planned to “combat evil demons in the White House.”

He also expressed his “disapproval for government due to the sex abuse of children,” a possible reference to the online QAnon conspiracy theory.

Xiong was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a Cass County sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 21 while driving through Iowa, court papers say, and the deputy called the U.S. Secret Service office in Omaha after seeing that the vehicle Xiong was driving in appeared to be “lived in,” that his GPS was directing him to the White House and because of statements Xiong made.

“Xiong began to attempt to control the conversation and began talking about his disapproval for government due to the sex abuse of children, some of which that has occurred by President Biden,” court papers say. “Xiong made several statements to the extent that this type of behavior had to be dealt with.”