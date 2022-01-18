Can Creighton find a consistent scoring spark off the bench?

A month ago in Omaha, Villanova was threatening to seize early control of the game around the midway point of the first half.
The Wildcats had a 12-11 lead and a good offensive rhythm — they'd scored on six of their previous nine possessions.
But that's when CU's reserves stepped up.
Freshman Trey Alexander drove inside for a bucket. Freshman Rati Andronikashvilli nailed a pullup 3-pointer, answering the triple that Villanova had hit on the possession prior. Then senior KeyShawn Feazell nailed back-to-back jump hooks in the post.
The Wildcats did retake the lead but Alexander's driving basket put the Jays back in front 22-21.
It was 11 consecutive points from the bench — a significant enough boost to give the CU starters a chance to catch their breath without allowing Villanova to snatch the game's momentum.
With five minutes to go before halftime, the rejuvenated starters took over.
Creighton's top 5 guys combined to make six consecutive shots, stretching the lead to nine points at the break.
It was a decisive surge, made possible by the productive minutes logged by the CU bench.
The issue, though, is that the Jays' reserves haven't been able to do that every game.
The 79-59 win over Villanova on Dec. 17 was just the second time all season that the Creighton bench has combined for more than 20 points. The Jays got 22 from the subs in that victory (a season-high 29 against North Dakota State).
In CU's last three games, its starters have scored 89.4%of the points. In Saturday's loss at Xavier, those top five guys combined for 68 of the 73 points (and 84% of the minutes).
The disparity is understandable, of course.
The Jays' best (and most proven) scorers are their starters. They have versatility and experience. Plus, the offense just seems to have its best flow and rhythm when those starters are out there together. Coach Greg McDermott trusts those guys. And when they have it rolling, they look good.
But they can't do it all.
Creighton has to find ways to help its bench guys produce consistently to take some of the pressure off its starters and to avoid the elongated scoring lulls that nearly cost the Jays at Marquette and ultimately did lead to a loss at Xavier.
Here's the good news: All three of CU's most-used reserves have plenty of reasons for an improved second half.
Alexander: It seems like he's still trying to find his role within the CU offense. When to attack and when to defer. When to make a play for himself and when to create for others. He's displayed flashes, though. And his impact as a defender — he's further along on that end than maybe any CU freshmen in the last decade, Greg McDermott's said — has resulted in a rise in minutes. The more reps he gets, the more comfortable he'll feel. That should lead to more playmaking moments from a four-star recruit who scored at all three levels in high school. He's still just a freshman. He'll keep getting better.
Andronikashvili: He has said his focus is to bring energy and to lock in as a defender. He's helped CU in that way, certainly. But now, the Jays need more from him on the other end of the floor. That's where he's still adjusting to the style of American basketball. It's also where he's trying to find the right balance (like Alexander) between creating for himself and/or others. Undoubtedly, more reps will help. Creighton probably doesn't win at Marquette without Andronikashvilli (two points and five assists). The challenge for him is to make those types of impact performances more routine. But he's just a freshman, too. So the upside is high.
Feazell: He has experience because he's a veteran. But he doesn't have Big East experience. It's why the blowout loss to Villanova might end up being sneaky-huge for Feazell, who scored five points and grabbed six rebounds while playing 18 minutes (second-highest total this year). What's tough for Feazell is he's limited to one position — he's Ryan Kalkbrenner's backup, and the sophomore center has been excellent on both ends of the floor. So as long as Kalkbrenner's healthy, the playing time will be capped for Feazell. That's never easy to find your groove. But perhaps there's a late-season surge coming. The last grad transfer big man that CU leaned on in an off-the-bench role — Kelvin Jones — played his best ball once he settled in late during the 2019-20 season, averaging 4.3 points (on 8 of 11 shooting), 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his final four Big East games.
Shereef Mitchell: He's not healthy and it's unclear when (if) he's going to be available this season. He hasn't been officially ruled out for the season. But he hasn't practiced in nearly two months. ... Obviously, the Jays miss his leadership on the court, his tenacious defense and his playmaking ability as a ball-handler. If he were to heal up, he could very well single-handedly answer the consistency question for CU's bench.
John Christofilis: The freshman sharpshooter hasn't played meaningful minutes in nearly two months. But he seems to be gaining confidence while working on the Creighton scout team in practice. There probably would need to be another injury for him to get elevated into CU's top rotation, but maybe don't completely write him off just yet for the 2021-22 season.
