Can Creighton find a consistent scoring spark off the bench?

Alexander: It seems like he's still trying to find his role within the CU offense. When to attack and when to defer. When to make a play for himself and when to create for others. He's displayed flashes, though. And his impact as a defender — he's further along on that end than maybe any CU freshmen in the last decade, Greg McDermott's said — has resulted in a rise in minutes. The more reps he gets, the more comfortable he'll feel. That should lead to more playmaking moments from a four-star recruit who scored at all three levels in high school. He's still just a freshman. He'll keep getting better.

Andronikashvili: He has said his focus is to bring energy and to lock in as a defender. He's helped CU in that way, certainly. But now, the Jays need more from him on the other end of the floor. That's where he's still adjusting to the style of American basketball. It's also where he's trying to find the right balance (like Alexander) between creating for himself and/or others. Undoubtedly, more reps will help. Creighton probably doesn't win at Marquette without Andronikashvilli (two points and five assists). The challenge for him is to make those types of impact performances more routine. But he's just a freshman, too. So the upside is high.