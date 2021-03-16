Can Creighton take advantage of a favorable NCAA tournament draw?

Let’s start with a disclaimer: The NCAA tournament is a fascinating cauldron of chaos, where conventional wisdom seems to fizzle away the moment the ball gets tipped.

Anything can happen.

And certainly Creighton fans — who’ve dealt with the March heartbreak repeatedly — know not to make any assumptions about what’s possible, or even what's probable.

But this year?

It seems like the Jays may have caught a break. At least for the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament.

First off, CU earned a No. 5 seed. Not that Creighton deserved to be lower. But if the selection committee wanted to be extra harsh, it could have made the argument (lack of top-tier wins; several “bad” losses) that the Jays belonged on the 6-line or 7-line. But they didn't. Which is helpful for CU.

Secondly, Creighton opens with a match-up against UC Santa Barbara — not the other 12s like red-hot Oregon State or one-loss Winthrop. Yes, the experienced Gauchos steamrolled through the Big West. But for the Jays to see a mid-major in Round One, even a confident one, is an advantage.