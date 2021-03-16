Can Creighton take advantage of a favorable NCAA tournament draw?

Let’s start with a disclaimer: The NCAA tournament is a fascinating cauldron of chaos, where conventional wisdom seems to fizzle away the moment the ball gets tipped.
Anything can happen.
And certainly Creighton fans — who’ve dealt with the March heartbreak repeatedly — know not to make any assumptions about what’s possible, or even what's probable.
But this year?
It seems like the Jays may have caught a break. At least for the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament.
First off, CU earned a No. 5 seed. Not that Creighton deserved to be lower. But if the selection committee wanted to be extra harsh, it could have made the argument (lack of top-tier wins; several “bad” losses) that the Jays belonged on the 6-line or 7-line. But they didn't. Which is helpful for CU.
Secondly, Creighton opens with a match-up against UC Santa Barbara — not the other 12s like red-hot Oregon State or one-loss Winthrop. Yes, the experienced Gauchos steamrolled through the Big West. But for the Jays to see a mid-major in Round One, even a confident one, is an advantage.
And lastly, CU has the most vulnerable No. 4 seed in its pod. That's Virginia. Instead of Florida State’s athletes, Purdue’s battle-tested grinders and Oklahoma State’s lottery-pick led squad. The Cavaliers aren’t as stingy as they normally are. Plus, they’re dealing with COVID-19 issues.
The big-picture downside is obvious. Creighton's stuck in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. But you deal with that issue if you get there.
What is the most pressing objective for CU this month is making that run to the Sweet 16, breaking through for the first time since the field was expanded in 1985. The Jays are long overdue. And they finally have a favorable path to navigate in pursuit of that landmark achievement.
Can they capitalize on it?
We’ll see.
As stated previously, March is wild. So nothing’s guaranteed.
And just in case you’d forgotten about Creighton’s unfortunate bracket pairings of recent seasons… Let’s do a quick refresher…
2012: The second round game was against No. 1 seed North Carolina in Greensboro. Enough said.
2013: Another second round blue blood. This time Duke knocked CU out.
2014: The zone. The Baylor athletes. The Bears’ home-state advantage. It was a bad match-up for CU. And that second round game went very poorly.
2017: Rhode Island was an 11-seed based on its full resume. But injuries kept the Rams from settling in until the end of the year. By March, they were playing like a No. 6 seed. And they proved it against Creighton in the first round.
2018: The one team that knew star Marcus Foster better than anyone. His old school, Kansas State. That’s who CU drew in the first round. And that’s who shut down Foster and sent the Jays home.
2021: TBD. But heading into March Madness, this is the best-looking bracket for Creighton in a long time.
Photos: Creighton takes on Butler during senior day
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa