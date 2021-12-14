Can switching all screens become part of Creighton's defensive identity?

One of the most important five-possession stretches during Creighton's win over BYU came midway through the second half. And the sequence displayed why CU's strategy to switch all screens was so effective.
The Jays had just regrouped after a media timeout. Their lead was down to 63-53. The Cougars had the ball and the momentum.
But that's when CU's guys locked in.
They were everywhere. So active. So engaged. So focused.
They shut down driving lanes before the Cougars could attack downwhill. When BYU did get inside, the Jays either got their hands on the ball or they rotated over with a well-timed help-side defender.
On those five trips down the floor, BYU managed just one made free throw. It never got a look at the rim, instead settling for two long 3-point misses. There were also two turnovers.
Meanwhile, Creighton seized control with an Alex O'Connell corner 3, two free throws from Ryan Nembhard and a momentous dunk by Ryan Hawkins.
The lead went back to 70-54 with five minutes left. Ball game.
That five-possession stretch was reminiscent of the way Creighton began the game, when it held the Cougars to 19 points on the first 25 possessions (7 of 19 shooting and seven turnovers).
O'Connell talked about it after the game. He said switching all screens seems to raise the intensity level of this group. You're always on your toes — because you have to be. A switch could come at any moment. You're focused on staying attentive and communicating well.
He referenced the North Dakota State game, when the Jays matched a season-high with 17 forced turnovers and held the Bison to 34.0% shooting. They switched screens in that win, too.
"That's been big for us," O'Connell said. "We're a versatile team. We've got young guys but we're athletic and we can guard the dribble. We've just got to keep working at it, keep getting better."
This is a relatively new tactic for coach Greg McDermott and Creighton. He has gone to a switch-all-screens approach LATE in games many times ... but to do it effectively from the start? CU really just hasn't had that capability before.
I wonder if the strategy could transform from a matchup-specific choice into the Jays' actual defensive preference. To the point where that's Plan A. To switch all screens. Then they adjust from there.
They'd have to deal with mismatches (centers isolated against guards and guards getting posted up by big men) but they held their own against BYU. Actually, they had the Cougars out of sorts.
Here's what coach Mark Pope said about it:
"Their switching slowed us down a lot early. We didn't take advantage of it. We were bailing on (big man) seals early and letting the shot blocker roam free. You can keep the dribble alive to actually make a second move and expose the shot blocker -- we didn't do that well. We got a little bit rushed."
The only problem: the Jays really are not great at it, according to McDermott.
Actually, they don't yet excel at anything defensively, he said. Whatever approach CU does decide to take with screens, on or off the ball, eventually teams will find a flaw — because Creighton hasn't advanced to the stage where it's consistent enough to avoid getting exploited.
So McDermott's approach for now will be to keep mixing up the strategies.
You'll see the Jays' bigs hedge hard on ball screens (like they did routinely with Christian Bishop and Martin Krampelj). You'll see the bigs sag off and root themselves in the paint (the drop coverage fits Ryan Kalkbrenner's game really well). Maybe they'll switch it all. Maybe they'll just switch particular spots. Perhaps they'll play a zone or show some fullcourt press.
Even against BYU, although CU spent much of the game switching all screens, the Jays did have a few possessions where they had their big men blitz ball screens on the perimeter.
"Because we're so young right now and we're not really a master of anything yet — I think we've got to throw some change-ups at people and try to change our (ball screen) coverages," McDermott said. "I thought our guys executed that well (against BYU)."
