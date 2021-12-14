Can switching all screens become part of Creighton's defensive identity?

O'Connell talked about it after the game. He said switching all screens seems to raise the intensity level of this group. You're always on your toes — because you have to be. A switch could come at any moment. You're focused on staying attentive and communicating well.

He referenced the North Dakota State game, when the Jays matched a season-high with 17 forced turnovers and held the Bison to 34.0% shooting. They switched screens in that win, too.

"That's been big for us," O'Connell said. "We're a versatile team. We've got young guys but we're athletic and we can guard the dribble. We've just got to keep working at it, keep getting better."

This is a relatively new tactic for coach Greg McDermott and Creighton. He has gone to a switch-all-screens approach LATE in games many times ... but to do it effectively from the start? CU really just hasn't had that capability before.

I wonder if the strategy could transform from a matchup-specific choice into the Jays' actual defensive preference. To the point where that's Plan A. To switch all screens. Then they adjust from there.