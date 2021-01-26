Can the Jays solve their free-throw shooting woes?

Damien Jefferson was the only player on the court.
The rest of the Creighton team and all UConn's players had already trotted through the tunnel for one final pre-game pep talk in the locker room before Saturday's tipoff. But Jefferson lingered.
He wanted to take a few more shots at the free-throw line.
That pregame scene made me think…
How much in-season improvement is possible at the free-throw line? For Jefferson? For this entire Creighton team?
Conventional wisdom would suggest that 15 games is a large enough sample size to begin forming some conclusions about the free-throw capabilities of a player and/or a team. You can’t overhaul mechanics in a week. You can’t pick up a Steph Curry-like free agent to magically boost your numbers.
So by now — what is traditionally the halfway point of the regular season — you essentially are who you are at the line. Right?
Well…
The last two years, the Jays have actually improved somewhat significantly at the free-throw line in the second half of those seasons.
2019-20: They were at 70.7% after 15 games. Finished at 77.0% in their remaining 16 contests.
2018-19: They were at 64.0% at the 15-game mark. After that point, they hit 71.1%.
That’s a 6.3% jump and a 7.1% jump.
Could this year’s Creighton team replicate that?
If you’re a pessimist, the answer’s easy. No. Because the Jays have provided enough evidence that they aren't a good free-throw shooting team. Plus, two guys who’re making less than 60% at the line for their careers (Jefferson and Christian Bishop) have combined for about one-third of CU’s free-throw attempts.
But … for those optimists out there … I can make the case for YES!
One of the things about free-throw shooting is that players can’t simulate game pressure in practice.
Coach Greg McDermott has a variety of methods to help his guys work on shooting free-throws in their practice gym, particularly when they’re breathing heavy and hoping for a water break. But ultimately, nothing compares to gameday.
So perhaps players simply need that in-game experience. So they could truly assess what it felt like to get heckled by fans and opposing players, and how burdensome the weight of the spotlight can be and how important it is to find your routine and stick with it.
After 15 games, only three players on Creighton’s roster have a better free-throw percentage this season than their career average coming into this year.
Marcus Zegarowski’s at 81.8% (career 76.6%), Christian Bishop’s made 60.4% of his tries (53.8%) and Shereef Mitchell’s 8-of-8 (68.2%).
It's possible, yes, that those three guys regress a tad. But maybe they’re just better. And presumably their teammates are capable of matching what they’ve previously already proven they’re capable of.
So there is a possible path for improvement.
And if Creighton were to match the improvement rate of the last two years, that would translate to about one additional made free throw per game. Which matters, obviously.
One more free throw would have forced overtime at Kansas. One more free throw would have lessened the impact of D.J. Carton’s corner 3 late in the loss to Marquette. One more free throw would have clinched a win for CU in regulation at Butler. One more free throw could have put more pressure on Providence.
Fact is, the Jays are making 65.8% of their free throws through 15 games. That’s 288th in the country.
It’s already cost Creighton in the win-loss column. CU hopes it won’t anymore.
Perhaps that’s why Jefferson devoted some extra time in pregame Saturday to his free-throw shooting.
And hey, maybe he’s on to something. The senior wing went 7 of 8 from the stripe in the Jays’ 74-66 win over UConn — raising his season average by 7 percentage points (he’s at 56.8%). Still more work to do, though.
Photos: No. 11 Creighton defeats No. 23 UConn 74-66
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa