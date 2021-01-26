Can the Jays solve their free-throw shooting woes?

Marcus Zegarowski’s at 81.8% (career 76.6%), Christian Bishop’s made 60.4% of his tries (53.8%) and Shereef Mitchell’s 8-of-8 (68.2%).

It's possible, yes, that those three guys regress a tad. But maybe they’re just better. And presumably their teammates are capable of matching what they’ve previously already proven they’re capable of.

So there is a possible path for improvement.

And if Creighton were to match the improvement rate of the last two years, that would translate to about one additional made free throw per game. Which matters, obviously.

One more free throw would have forced overtime at Kansas. One more free throw would have lessened the impact of D.J. Carton’s corner 3 late in the loss to Marquette. One more free throw would have clinched a win for CU in regulation at Butler. One more free throw could have put more pressure on Providence.

Fact is, the Jays are making 65.8% of their free throws through 15 games. That’s 288th in the country.

It’s already cost Creighton in the win-loss column. CU hopes it won’t anymore.

Perhaps that’s why Jefferson devoted some extra time in pregame Saturday to his free-throw shooting.