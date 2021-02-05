Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips

“Three months ago, we thought we’d see ships in May,” Watt said. “A month ago maybe we’d see them in June, two weeks ago maybe we’d see them in July and last week, we thought maybe we’d see them in August.”

The order could be rescinded if pandemic conditions improve. But Skagway Mayor Andrew Cremata did not see a possibility for relief for now.

“Any idea that there could be some kind of workaround is off the table now, because the Canadian government has stated very clearly that cruise ships will not even be allowed in Canadian waters,” Cremata said.

Watt said Southeast Alaska port communities weathering another year without revenue from cruise ship passengers and related businesses will need help.

“We are going to be hoping and praying for a large federal stimulus package,” Watt said.

Alaska's Republican congressional delegation, in a statement, said Canada's announcement, “without so much as a courtesy conversation” with the delegation, was unexpected, unacceptable and “certainly not a decision made with any consideration for Alaskans or our economy. We expect more from our Canadian allies.”

The delegation is composed of Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young. In their joint statement, they said they were "exploring all potential avenues, including changing existing laws, to ensure the cruise industry in Alaska resumes operations as soon as it is safe. We will fight to find a path forward.”