Serves 12
Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
What you need
For the caramel sauce
1 cup sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into four equal pieces
½ cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon kosher salt
For the s’mores
Nonstick cooking spray
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
2 medium apples, each cut into about 18 very thin wedges
12 regular marshmallows
What you do
1. Place the sugar into a medium saucepan over high heat and whisk as it begins to melt. Sugar will form clumps at first but eventually will become liquid, after about 5 minutes.
2. Turn heat to low, stop whisking and continue to cook the sugar, gently swirling the pan occasionally, until mixture turns a deep amber color, about 2-3 minutes. It will burn quickly so keep an eye on it.
3. Add the butter. Whisk until melted, about 1 minute. The caramel will bubble rapidly during this step. Remove the mixture from heat, and whisk in the cream. The sauce will slightly lighten in color. Add the salt and combine. Pour the caramel sauce into a jar and let it cool in the refrigerator for at least an hour before preparing the s’mores. The sauce will thicken as it cools.
4. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Prepare baking sheet with cooking spray.
5. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Top each square with 2 or 3 apple wedges and drizzle 1 tablespoon caramel sauce over each s’more.
6. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
7. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish and top with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.