Carter: NU ready to emerge from pandemic year, optimistic about fall

The University of Nebraska -- like other colleges and universities across the country -- isn't emerging from its COVID year unscathed.

Increased expenses to deliver education amid a global pandemic and a loss of revenue streams created a $43 million budget shortfall NU is working to close within three years.

Meanwhile, the university system launched programs expanding student access and affordability, invested in faculty and staff salary and benefits, and made plans to address aging infrastructure across its campuses.

The steps taken have positioned NU for what comes after COVID, said President Ted Carter, who will send a $1 billion operating budget to the Board of Regents for consideration next week.

Regents are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. June 25 in the Varner Hall Boardroom.

"We held firm on all the things we said we're going to do," said Carter, who is about a year and a half into his tenure leading NU. "Ultimately, we're coming out of this in a position of strength with a lot of optimism for the fall."

Included in the 2021-22 operating budget are a two-year tuition freeze for students who attend NU campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.