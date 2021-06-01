Catching up on movies: 'Army of the Dead'

I am a big horror movie fan and zombie films in particular are my favorite genre of spooky movies.

It is a combination of factors that draw me to zombie movies. A zombie’s makeup and the way they walk and sound can make or break a movie for me.

When I saw that Zack Snyder’s latest film “Army of the Dead” was coming to both theaters and Netflix, I jumped at the chance to see it on the big screen.

I think after watching the movie, it was for sure worth seeing on the big screen.

“Army of the Dead” hit all the buttons for me when it comes to zombie films. This movie has some great action sequences, characters that I care about and, of course, there is the zombie tiger, also known as my worst nightmare.

The film is set in the wake of a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local and former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government.