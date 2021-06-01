Catching up on movies: 'Army of the Dead'

I am a big horror movie fan and zombie films in particular are my favorite genre of spooky movies.
It is a combination of factors that draw me to zombie movies. A zombie’s makeup and the way they walk and sound can make or break a movie for me.
When I saw that Zack Snyder’s latest film “Army of the Dead” was coming to both theaters and Netflix, I jumped at the chance to see it on the big screen.
I think after watching the movie, it was for sure worth seeing on the big screen.
“Army of the Dead” hit all the buttons for me when it comes to zombie films. This movie has some great action sequences, characters that I care about and, of course, there is the zombie tiger, also known as my worst nightmare.
The film is set in the wake of a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local and former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government.
If that sounds over the top, wait until you see the movie in action.
Bautista really showed me that his acting skills go beyond his comedic portrayal of Drax in the Marvel movies. There were several moments in this movie that made think that the former WWE wrestler could be a legitimate lead role in an action movie.
Of course, with any Snyder movie there is the expectation of the over-use of slow motion. \I think “Army of the Dead” brings Snyder back to his genre roots with a suitably gory and over the top splash. With the success of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and now “Army of the Dead,” Snyder is on a roll.
I rate movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Army of the Dead” earns a 4.5 out of five buckets of popcorn. It was a really good movie that adults should take the time to watch, but, it also could have been 30 minutes shorter.