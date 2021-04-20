Catching up on movies 'Thunder Force'

I knew it was going to be bad when the first thing that pops up on YouTube when doing some research for the movie were clips that claimed to be the funniest parts of the movie.

I just think it is a desperate attempt when a movie has to have clips up saying that it is funny and also why spoil the movie right away?

McCarthy is quickly gaining a reputation similar to Adam Sandler, wherein the movies keep on coming but each one is worse than the last.

Movie studios need to have an intervention with McCarthy and tell her to stop making bad movies.

This trend is a shame because I know McCarthy has it in her to be part of quality productions such as “Gilmore Girls” or “Bridesmaids.” Goodwill from movies and shows can only carry someone so far.

It took a while for me to forgive Sandler for all that his movies put me through. It is safe to say that, for the foreseeable future, I will pass on McCarthy films unless they are reported to be watchable.

Spencer is probably the closest thing this movie has to something good. Her character is funny, smart and — unlike McCarthy’s character — somewhat subtle.