Catching up on movies 'Thunder Force'

I am a pretty casual movie watcher.
I go in and do not really expect too much out of a movie other than to be entertained.
Netflix’s latest movie “Thunder Force” made me rethink my life choices and schedule a therapy session.
I never thought a movie could be so bad that it would make counting grains of sand enticing.
“Thunder Force” stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. Both of these actors have been in great movies but for some reason they did not click together in this movie for me.
The plot is so simple it made me think the studio grabbed a toddler off the street and asked them to write a screenplay for them.
In a world terrorized by supervillains, one woman, scientist Emily Stanton (Spencer) has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when her estranged best-friend Lydia (McCarthy) accidentally imbues herself with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of “The King” (Bobby Cannavale.)
I would say 5% of my disdain for the film comes from my overall fatigue of the superhero genre in general. Every streaming service seemingly has to have its own superhero show and this movie is a pitiful attempt by Netflix to grab a piece of the superhero pie.
I knew it was going to be bad when the first thing that pops up on YouTube when doing some research for the movie were clips that claimed to be the funniest parts of the movie.
I just think it is a desperate attempt when a movie has to have clips up saying that it is funny and also why spoil the movie right away?
McCarthy is quickly gaining a reputation similar to Adam Sandler, wherein the movies keep on coming but each one is worse than the last.
Movie studios need to have an intervention with McCarthy and tell her to stop making bad movies.
This trend is a shame because I know McCarthy has it in her to be part of quality productions such as “Gilmore Girls” or “Bridesmaids.” Goodwill from movies and shows can only carry someone so far.
It took a while for me to forgive Sandler for all that his movies put me through. It is safe to say that, for the foreseeable future, I will pass on McCarthy films unless they are reported to be watchable.
Spencer is probably the closest thing this movie has to something good. Her character is funny, smart and — unlike McCarthy’s character — somewhat subtle.
The bad guy presented in the film is just a generic bad guy whose whole character arc is, “Look at me, I am a bad guy, stay out of my way.”
I almost went to sleep at several points during this film but I pushed through it to give it a fair shot.
We live in a zero out of 10 society, where people either love or hate things put out by networks. This movie is the closest thing to a zero that I have seen in the last five years.
“Thunder Force” is so bad that it might be in my top three worst movies of all-time list. This movie does not even qualify as being so bad that it is good: it is just bad.
I did not smile, grin or chuckle at any point during this movie. The only emotional reaction I had were tears of joy rolling down my face as the credits appeared on screen.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Thunder Force” earns a one out of five buckets of popcorn for being a movie that should have never existed.