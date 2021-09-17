Cedars nonprofit celebrates $3.5 million expansion

Cedars nonprofit in Lincoln celebrated the completion of its $3.5 million expansion Wednesday.

The shelter increased its capacity during the pandemic, which made the need for the expansion even more apparent, said Doug Ganz, chair of the youth services board at Cedars.

“It’s an absolutely phenomenal addition to the existing building. To get this done during a very difficult year is phenomenal," Ganz said.

Ganz said the expansion of the emergency shelter area was essential in helping Nebraska's youths.

"The emergency shelter area is huge because of the need in southeast Nebraska," he said. "This is the only emergency shelter in southeast Nebraska, so it is vitally important."

Construction began last October. Cedars President Jim Blue, who spoke at Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, said it is amazing how much work was done during a challenging year.

The 3,800-square foot expansion added a welcome center for youths and families, an updated kitchen and dining room, activity area and recreation court for the shelter, which serves about 150 youths a year.