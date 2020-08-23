Anniversary

 Skip to main content
Shirley and Wendell Willers

70 Years

Shirley Marie Gemelke and Wendell Arlen Willers were united in matrimony at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pilger, NE on August 27, 1950. They moved to Omaha in November 1955 when Wendell accepted a job for Fruehauf LBT Trailer, where he remained employed for the next 38 years. Shirley was a stay-at-home mother until her five children were raised. Then she worked at Arby's for 34 years. They have 12 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren. Due to Covid, a small family celebration was held on Saturday August 8, 2020.

