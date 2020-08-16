Ron & Monica Scribner
Golden Anniversary
White lace & promises, a kiss for luck, and we're on our way!
Ronald Dale Scribner & Monica Faye Buresh were married August 8, 1970 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center, NE. Ron a teacher & coach and Monica an insurance agent, settled in Omaha in 1981. They have two children; TJ Scribner (Dixie) of Woodbury, MN, & Molly Scribner of Nashville,TN. They have four beautiful grandchildren; Addi, Jada, Titus, & Onyx. They attend St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Omaha. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary at a resort ranch in New Mexico.
