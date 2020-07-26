Searching for an anniversary announcement?

Jack & Shirley Stark

50 Years

Dr. Jack and Shirley (Theis) Stark were married August 1, 1970 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hastings, Neb. Their love story began at their Catholic school in Hastings, and the lovebirds found their way back to each other after Jack spent four years in the seminary and Shirley a year at the convent. They have built a beautiful life together in Omaha, where they give back to the community and worship at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Together they have three children, John (deceased), Nick and Suzy, and four grandchildren. They are deeply loved and celebrated by their many friends and family.

Robert and Elaine Willits 50 Years Robert and Elaine Willits celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 26.

Dave and Linda Kohrs 50 Years Dave and Linda Kohrs were married on July 25th, 1970 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Omaha, NE. They have 2 children

Daniel and Linda McGlynn 50 Years Daniel and Linda (Thorpe) McGlynn were married June 27, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa. They

James and Lori McKean 40 Years James and Lori (Underhill) McKean were married June 28, 1980 in Omaha, NE. They have four children Evan McKean, LaN

L.H. (Bud) and Jane Thomsen 50 Years L.H. (Bud) and Jane (Mack) Thomsen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 4th 2020. The couple was

Kathy and Hal Edrington 50 Years Hal and Kathy (Goecker) Edrington will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 3rd. Their children are requesting

