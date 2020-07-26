Anniversary

Jack & Shirley Stark
50 Years
Dr. Jack and Shirley (Theis) Stark were married August 1, 1970 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hastings, Neb. Their love story began at their Catholic school in Hastings, and the lovebirds found their way back to each other after Jack spent four years in the seminary and Shirley a year at the convent. They have built a beautiful life together in Omaha, where they give back to the community and worship at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Together they have three children, John (deceased), Nick and Suzy, and four grandchildren. They are deeply loved and celebrated by their many friends and family.
