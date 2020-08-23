 Skip to main content
Phil and Florence Larsen

69 Years

Phil and Florence Larsen were united in marriage on August 26, 1951. They have three children Diane and husband, Gary, Madsen, Keith and wife, Lori, Larsen, and Lorene Larsen. The couple also have 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Phil owned a construction and real estate company and Florence is a retired school teacher. The couple enjoys entertaining friends and family in their Blair home. Florence loves china painting and genealogy research while Phil keeps busy with a variety of projects. If you can't find him in his workshop, he will probably be on his mower. They will celebrate their anniversary with family.

