Anniversry

LaVerne and Joan Haselwood
60 Years
Dr. LaVerne Haselwood and wife Joan will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary July 24th. They have four daughters: Ann (Derrill) Wakefield, Karen (John) Dineen, Polly Owens, Amy (Mike) Johnson. They also have fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The family has requested a card shower. Please send your anniversary wishes to: Southwest Church of Christ 2600 S. 124th St. Omaha, NE 68144
