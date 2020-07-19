Anniversry

Searching for an anniversary announcement?

LaVerne and Joan Haselwood

60 Years

Dr. LaVerne Haselwood and wife Joan will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary July 24th. They have four daughters: Ann (Derrill) Wakefield, Karen (John) Dineen, Polly Owens, Amy (Mike) Johnson. They also have fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The family has requested a card shower. Please send your anniversary wishes to: Southwest Church of Christ 2600 S. 124th St. Omaha, NE 68144

