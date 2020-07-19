Searching for a birthday announcement?

Lucile Knecht

90 years

Happy Birthday to the best Mom in the world! Lucile is celebrating her 90th birthday on July 20 with her daughters Cheryl Andersen (Gary Eggleston) of Minneapolis and Victoria Northrup (Robert) of Lincoln. Please join us in celebrating with a card shower or text (402-281-5151). Cards can be sent to: 4217 S 147th Plz #102 Omaha, NE 68137. Lucile has been a resident of Millard for 60 years and has supported the American Legion, Forty & Eight and served in the VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 8334. She is an avid gardener and loves to grow all types of flowers, particularly African Violets.

