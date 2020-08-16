You have permission to edit this article.
Col. Grady E. Davis, Jr. (USAF/Ret)

90 Years

Col. Grady E. Davis, Jr. (USAF/Ret) celebrates his 90th birthday August 16, 2020. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas and retired in Bellevue, Nebraska after serving 31 years in the United States Air Force. The family had planned a festive celebration in his honor but after careful consideration made the difficult decision to reschedule for a later date, probably in 2021. Grady is an avid golfer and can still be spotted on the golf course with his friends. Let's wish Grady a Happy 90th Birthday.

