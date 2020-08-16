Elaine Tolan
100 Years
Elaine Tolan will celebrate her 100th birthday on August 24th! A longtime resident of Ralston, Elaine was a skilled secretary/bookkeeper at several locations, including General Electric, Archbishop Ryan High School, and Allen's Furniture. She is proud of her Irish heritage (with her maiden name of Kennedy) and she has enjoyed her travels and growing flowers, especially roses. Elaine and her husband John (deceased) are founding members of St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston. Elaine will be joined at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion by her children John, Mary, and Mark and their families. Please help celebrate the big day by participating in a card shower for Elaine. Cards may be sent to Elaine c/o Mary Treinen at 4919 S. 78 St., Ralston, NE 68127.
