Searching for a birthday announcement?

Birthday
0 entries

Birthday

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Birthday

Ruth Schmidt

100 Years

Let's wish a happy 100th birthday to Ruth Schmidt. Ruth was born on July 29, 1920 in Metropolis, Illinois and is currently residing at Heritage Pointe, Apt. 130, 16811 Burdette Street, Omaha, NE 68116.

Ruth married Pastor Walter Schmidt (deceased) and they have four children: David Schmidt (deceased), Linda Duda (Walter), Dennis Schmidt (deceased) and wife Sue, and Diane Christenson (Rod). She has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Pastor Schmidt and Ruth served in Lutheran churches in Cape Gerardeau, Missouri; Craig, Iowa; Parkersburg, Iowa; Elkhorn, Nebraska; and Newman Grove, Nebraska. She is currently a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. The family will be celebrating with an outdoor window party. Cards from friends are welcome.

0 entries

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Birthday

William Brown 100 Years William will be celebrating his 100th birthday July 19th. He is a WWII veteran and worked for Union Pacific for 40+ years. Pl

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

  • Updated

Rev. Roland A. Jank, Sr. 100 Years The Rev. Roland A. Jank, Sr. will celebrate his 100th birthday on July 14th, 2020. His sons, Roland, Jr., Micha

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

  • Updated

Anna Marie (Ann) Sorensen 90 Years Ann was born July 5, 1930 in Omaha, NE. The family will be celebrating with a family gathering at Lake Waconda. A

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

  • Updated

George Mach 97 Years George celebrates his 97th birthday June 30th. Happy Birthday from your family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News