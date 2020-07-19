Ruth Schmidt
100 Years
Let's wish a happy 100th birthday to Ruth Schmidt. Ruth was born on July 29, 1920 in Metropolis, Illinois and is currently residing at Heritage Pointe, Apt. 130, 16811 Burdette Street, Omaha, NE 68116.
Ruth married Pastor Walter Schmidt (deceased) and they have four children: David Schmidt (deceased), Linda Duda (Walter), Dennis Schmidt (deceased) and wife Sue, and Diane Christenson (Rod). She has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pastor Schmidt and Ruth served in Lutheran churches in Cape Gerardeau, Missouri; Craig, Iowa; Parkersburg, Iowa; Elkhorn, Nebraska; and Newman Grove, Nebraska. She is currently a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. The family will be celebrating with an outdoor window party. Cards from friends are welcome.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!