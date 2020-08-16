You have permission to edit this article.
Sharon Guthrie

80 Years

Sharon Guthrie is 80 today! She continues to enjoy her 20+ years of retirement from Mututal of Omaha, enjoys spending time with her family & friends, and continues to be the family craft lady. A birthday celebration will be scheduled at a later date when we are able to gather to honor our mother/grandmother. Please join us in wishing her a happy birthday. Cards can be sent to 9804 Nicholas St #234, Omaha Ne 68114. Hugs and kisses from your family! Your Loving kids and grandkids.

