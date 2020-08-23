Jenna Victoria Winkler and Aaron William Homme
Loren & Suzane Winkler are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Jenna Victoria Winkler to Aaron William Homme son of Mike and Michelle Homme of Papillion, NE.
Jenna is the granddaughter of David and Jean Wilson, David City, NE, Claudia Winkler and the late Dr. Larry Winkler, Bellevue, NE. Jenna graduated with two undergraduate degrees from Morningside College in 3 years. She was captain of the college dance team and was chosen for the Women's Leadership Program. While an undergrad, Jenna's research was chosen to be presented at the Experimental Biology Conference in San Diego. Jenna is a UDA All American Dancer as well as GPAC All Conference and Academic All Conference. She is currently working on her advanced degree in Laboratory Science. She is a Laboratory Scientist at Mercy Health Systems
The future groom is the grandson of Howard and Lorraine Homme, Grand Island, NE; Sue Robinson and the late Ken Robinson. Aaron graduated from Morningside College with a BSN. While a starting pitcher on the Morningside College Baseball Team, Aaron received numerous honors including GPAC All Conference. Aaron will be working as a psychiatric nurse.
The wedding is scheduled for August 22, 2020 in Treynor, IA. The couple will reside in Sioux City, IA.
