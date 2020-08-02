Alexa Lee Theisen and Robert Taylor Pentzien
Wade and Bobbi Theisen of Norfolk, NE are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Alexa Lee Theisen to Robert Taylor Pentzien the son of Robert Pentzien and Brooke West of Omaha. Alexa is the granddaughter of Larry and Virginia Dittrich and Gayle and Deanne Theisen all of Norfolk. The bride to be graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Psychology. She received her Masters in Counseling from Doane University. Alexa is the owner of Alexa Lee Counseling where she is a counselor. The future groom is the grandson of the late Roger and Evelyn June Pentzien of Omaha and the late William and Jackie West of Oklahoma City, OK. Taylor graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a degree in construction engineering. He is employed by JE Dunn Construction as a Superintendent.
The wedding is scheduled for August 29, 2020 at First-Plymouth Church, Lincoln ,NE.
