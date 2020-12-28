CEOs for CODE: Our pledge to our community

In June, the Greater Omaha Chamber hosted a coalition of nearly 150 CEOs, founders and leaders of the Omaha business community with the purpose of identifying collective action for diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces and communities.
Those CEOs for CODE (Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity) emerged with a commitment to our community:
“As part of our commitment to opportunity, diversity and equity, CEOs for CODE stands united against racism. Together we commit to investing in substantive change in our organizations and communities to address racial inequities and social justice. We believe everyone in Omaha has the right to earn a living with equal access, opportunity and share of our regional economic prosperity.
“To propel the group forward, we’ve identified the following actions as our responsibility in leading equitable changes which will uplift the individuals in our community who have been left vulnerable by historic and systemic barriers.
“We will educate ourselves and disseminate the history of systemic racism in Omaha and the barriers it continues to present today.
“We will create opportunities to listen to those affected and marginalized by these barriers to learn how we can help.
“We will support, lift up, collaborate with and fund nonprofit agencies who work tirelessly in marginalized communities.
“We will use our influence and position to amplify unheard voices and endorse policies that lead to racial justice.
“We will improve the employment, training, advancement, support and success of people of color in our workforces.
“We will continue the conversation by engaging in ongoing CEOs for CODE meetings to collectively address the issues of racism, oppression and bias in our organizations and communities.“
Change is possible and we are capable, but it is going to take all of us.
“We are growing more diverse – and that’s a good thing. It makes us stronger, and in doing so, we have to grow more inclusive so that we can attract all the talent that we need to be what we can be.” — Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president & CEO; immediate past chairman, Greater Omaha Chamber Board; signer of the CEOs for CODE pledge.
“We Don’t Coast. We listen. We care. We do better.”
The Chamber’s CODE initiative, launched in 2018, addresses diversity, inclusivity, equity and access to opportunity in Greater Omaha. All companies are encouraged to join CODE’s employer coalition, which aims to rally the business community to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace by working collectively across organizations and sectors.