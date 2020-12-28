CEOs for CODE: Our pledge to our community

“We will use our influence and position to amplify unheard voices and endorse policies that lead to racial justice.

“We will improve the employment, training, advancement, support and success of people of color in our workforces.

“We will continue the conversation by engaging in ongoing CEOs for CODE meetings to collectively address the issues of racism, oppression and bias in our organizations and communities.“

Change is possible and we are capable, but it is going to take all of us.

“We are growing more diverse – and that’s a good thing. It makes us stronger, and in doing so, we have to grow more inclusive so that we can attract all the talent that we need to be what we can be.” — Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president & CEO; immediate past chairman, Greater Omaha Chamber Board; signer of the CEOs for CODE pledge.

“We Don’t Coast. We listen. We care. We do better.”

The Chamber’s CODE initiative, launched in 2018, addresses diversity, inclusivity, equity and access to opportunity in Greater Omaha. All companies are encouraged to join CODE’s employer coalition, which aims to rally the business community to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace by working collectively across organizations and sectors.