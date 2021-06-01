Challenging transition awaits Creighton transfer big man KeyShawn Feazell

Want to play center at Creighton? You better be ready to work.
Because the Jays need you.
To set ball screens at the top of the key, then roll the rim for an alley-oop — and if nothing's there, do it over again. Two or three times per possession, maybe.
To slide out beyond the 3-point line on defense, helping to contain a dribbling guard who's looking to maneuver around a ball screen. Or to repeatedly collide and hip-check with an opposing big man in the post to gain a positioning advantage.
And as soon as CU regains possession of the basketball, you must sprint downcourt. Because you're likely quicker than your counterpart — and the Jays' transition offense benefits greatly when it has a rim-runner.
All of that.
It's a lot.
Which is important to remember when trying to project the potential impact of a guy like KeyShawn Feazell, the McNeese State transfer who announced last week that he plans to play his final season at Creighton next year. The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder spent his first three seasons at Mississippi State.
Feazell definitely does have an adjustment period coming.
And it'll take place well before he's out on the floor against Big East foes.
CU's last two graduate transfer big men — Manny Suarez and Kelvin Jones — both noted early in their time with the Jays that the hardest part about the transition into the Creighton program was this: getting used to the up-tempo pace.
You sprint in transition. You spring into halfcourt ball screen sets. You sprint back on defense. You hedge on a ball screen and sprint back to the paint. You battle for a rebound and sprint downcourt for another offensive possession.
Sprint, sprint, sprint..
And while you're huffing and puffing, you're asked to remember the offensive play designs, which require precise timing and positioning. And then you're asked to direct traffic by shouting out calls on defense.
It's no surprise that mental mistakes often start to pile up when fatigue sets in.
This is Suarez after an October exhibition game in 2017: "I’m still adapting to their pace. I’m getting in better shape, getting quicker. That’s the one major thing.”
Here's Jones before a regular season game in November 2019: "The toughest part ... is getting in shape and getting used to the speed of the game."
They had just one summer of offseason workouts and one fall training camp to figure it out. Not easy.
But they knew what they were signing up for. They were excited about it. Same goes for Feazell.
Because the payoff is evident for Creighton's hard-working big men.
Just check the stats.
CU's space-and-pace system has proved to be adaptable enough to amplify the strengths of its centers. It might be one of the more underrated trends the Jays have going. All eyes tend to gravitate toward the perimeter threats — yet Creighton's found ways to consistently maximize the potential of its guys on the interior.
>> Christian Bishop averaged 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds last year. He made 68.1% of his shots. On the other end, he emerged as a game-changing defender in ball screen coverage, able to use his agility and instincts to essentially initiate double teams 30 feet from the basket.
>> Martin Krampelj went for 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per night in the 2018-19 season. He made 59.2% of his shots. And he too transformed into a disruptive force defensively, blowing up ball screens and protecting the rim.
>> Justin Patton averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds as a redshirt freshman in 2016-17. He made 67.6% of his shots, won the Big East freshman of the year award and got drafted in the NBA's first round.
>> Geoffrey Groselle set the school's season field goal percentage record (70.2%) during his senior year, averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
That's four different players with four different skill-sets who were able to thrive inside.
Obviously, the main guy to watch at Creighton's center spot next year is Ryan Kalkbrenner, the 7-foot sophomore who averaged 5.9 points on 64.5% shooting in 13.6 minutes per game. He's THE potential star.
But if Feazell can embrace the challenge, perhaps he can find a way to make an impact as well. It starts this summer.
