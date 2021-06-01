Challenging transition awaits Creighton transfer big man KeyShawn Feazell

Want to play center at Creighton? You better be ready to work.

Because the Jays need you.

To set ball screens at the top of the key, then roll the rim for an alley-oop — and if nothing's there, do it over again. Two or three times per possession, maybe.

To slide out beyond the 3-point line on defense, helping to contain a dribbling guard who's looking to maneuver around a ball screen. Or to repeatedly collide and hip-check with an opposing big man in the post to gain a positioning advantage.

And as soon as CU regains possession of the basketball, you must sprint downcourt. Because you're likely quicker than your counterpart — and the Jays' transition offense benefits greatly when it has a rim-runner.

All of that.

It's a lot.

Which is important to remember when trying to project the potential impact of a guy like KeyShawn Feazell, the McNeese State transfer who announced last week that he plans to play his final season at Creighton next year. The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder spent his first three seasons at Mississippi State.

Feazell definitely does have an adjustment period coming.