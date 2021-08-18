Here are the most common words CharterWest employees used to describe their jobs: Family. Supportive. Exciting. Professional. Flexible. Trustworthy. Positive.
Impressive for a small town bank that grew into 16 locations and 152 employees across different departments and branches. It’s no surprise, though, to the employees themselves.
“Our reputation precedes us,” said Amy Dritley, CharterWest’s Mortgage Center Business Development Manager. “I never have to explain to someone why I work at CharterWest. The owner, senior management and all employees really care about the organization and each other. I am proud to work for CharterWest.”
Culture
At CharterWest, it’s about living your best life. Employees say they feel valued, appreciated and trusted from all levels of leadership, including executives and board members. Bank leaders strive to make each location a positive work environment for all.
“Work life balance is also extremely important to the company,” Dritley said. “They understand how important family is and how important it is to keep employees happy.”
Growth
Founded as a full-service bank in 1985 in West Point, Nebraska, CharterWest began opening branches in northwest Nebraska before its first Omaha metro location in 2004. A year later, CharterWest Mortgage Centers began cropping up across the state and offered the broadest array of residential mortgages available in their respective markets. The bank continues to grow but keeps a focus on its roots as a customer-centric community bank and mortgage center. That commitment trickles down to employees as well.
“From the beginning, the bank board, ownership, and management have strived to foster an environment of family, appreciation and professionalism,” said bank President Kevin Larson. “As president, it’s very rewarding to see our employees recognize and appreciate our efforts.”
CharterWest Bank
Headquarters: 201 South Main St. in West Point, with locations across the metro area as well as in Council Bluffs, Lincoln, McCook, Kearney, Columbus, Hastings, Grand Island, Pender and Walthill.
Employees: 152 across all locations; 75 in the Omaha metro.
Primary Business: Banking and Mortgage Services