Here are the most common words CharterWest employees used to describe their jobs: Family. Supportive. Exciting. Professional. Flexible. Trustworthy. Positive.

Impressive for a small town bank that grew into 16 locations and 152 employees across different departments and branches. It’s no surprise, though, to the employees themselves.

“Our reputation precedes us,” said Amy Dritley, CharterWest’s Mortgage Center Business Development Manager. “I never have to explain to someone why I work at CharterWest. The owner, senior management and all employees really care about the organization and each other. I am proud to work for CharterWest.”

Culture

At CharterWest, it’s about living your best life. Employees say they feel valued, appreciated and trusted from all levels of leadership, including executives and board members. Bank leaders strive to make each location a positive work environment for all.

“Work life balance is also extremely important to the company,” Dritley said. “They understand how important family is and how important it is to keep employees happy.”

Growth