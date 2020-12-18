Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty of time to grind our teeth. Months to chew on the turnovers and penalties and games Nebraska could’ve, should’ve, would’ve won in 2020 … but didn’t.
For now, summon a smile. Give Scott Frost’s Huskers credit. Not because their comeback win over Rutgers signals a breakout season in 2021. No, simply because they could’ve stayed home. They certainly could've folded. Many 2-5 teams would’ve.
You see it all over the country. Programs hitting the wall. Losing their motivation. COVID outbreaks are a factor, but so is emotional fatigue. The daily anxiety associated with testing and social distancing. Knowing you might miss a quarter of your season if you walk into the wrong classroom or apartment.
The Huskers in 2020 experienced a mess of mistakes, a flurry of disappointments and a very tentative schedule. But they stuck together. It doesn’t mean they’re a good football team. It does, however, speak to their grit and character.
They finally got a reward Friday with a second half that felt like something from Frost’s playing days. Adrian Martinez, Dedrick Mills, Wan’Dale Robinson and the offensive line earned their Christmas cookies, but don’t lose sight of the real silver lining to this Big Ten season.
Nebraska found a potential program strength on an unlikely side of the ball: Defense.
You remember the Blackshirts, right? Erik Chinander came to Lincoln without a gaudy résumé. He was supposed to be the silent, supportive partner to Frost. Give up 30 points if you need to, Erik, just don’t let the opponent chew up the clock.
Well, as Frost’s offense sputtered again this season, Nebraska’s defense dug in. You saw it against Northwestern and Iowa. You saw it again Friday. Rutgers, without its starting quarterback, compiled just 252 yards and nine first downs.
The Husker offense and special teams continually gave Rutgers momentum, but the defense rarely budged.
How many of those Blackshirts will be back? Too soon to tell. JoJo Domann would sure be welcome. Deontai Williams, too. But even if the seniors go, Chinander returns a solid core.
Nick Henrich recorded 12 tackles Friday. He’s a freshman. Garrett Nelson had 1.5 tackles for loss. He’s a sophomore. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska’s best defender who intercepted a fourth-quarter pass, is a junior.
If Chinander can develop a dangerous pass rusher — the white whale of Husker recruiting — there’s no reason Nebraska can’t have one of the Big Ten’s best defenses in 2021. Wouldn't that be a nice surprise.
Nebraska football never fails to make it interesting. Friday night was no exception. Frost won’t win many games committing four turnovers and nine penalties. But in a game that would’ve been easier to skip, Nebraska got a reward for its commitment and determination.
You might even call it an early Christmas present.
