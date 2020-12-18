You remember the Blackshirts, right? Erik Chinander came to Lincoln without a gaudy résumé. He was supposed to be the silent, supportive partner to Frost. Give up 30 points if you need to, Erik, just don’t let the opponent chew up the clock.

Well, as Frost’s offense sputtered again this season, Nebraska’s defense dug in. You saw it against Northwestern and Iowa. You saw it again Friday. Rutgers, without its starting quarterback, compiled just 252 yards and nine first downs.

The Husker offense and special teams continually gave Rutgers momentum, but the defense rarely budged.

How many of those Blackshirts will be back? Too soon to tell. JoJo Domann would sure be welcome. Deontai Williams, too. But even if the seniors go, Chinander returns a solid core.

Nick Henrich recorded 12 tackles Friday. He’s a freshman. Garrett Nelson had 1.5 tackles for loss. He’s a sophomore. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska’s best defender who intercepted a fourth-quarter pass, is a junior.

If Chinander can develop a dangerous pass rusher — the white whale of Husker recruiting — there’s no reason Nebraska can’t have one of the Big Ten’s best defenses in 2021. Wouldn't that be a nice surprise.