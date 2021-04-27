Cheddar will be shown by appointment only. If you are interested in learning more about this animal, please fill out... View on PetFinder
Omaha radio personality Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
The resolution would have added Nebraska to a list of 15 states already calling for a convention of states as described in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution.
In the 1960s, several visionaries gave new life to Omaha's Old Market, which wasn't much of a market anymore. Is it time for another big change?
The offensive tweet that got his colleague Chris Baker fired doesn't represent the man he knew, Omaha radio personality Scott Voorhees said Thursday on his show.
The Omaha Police Department on Friday released the main portions of the two officer body camera videos and cruiser camera video from the Nov. 19 fatal shooting of Kenneth Jones.
In one of the wildest outings for the Huskers in a decade of Big Ten baseball, NU overcame a 17-strikeout performance by MSU reliever Sam Benschoter and avoided a walk-off in the 11th inning.
A small chain of restaurants in eastern Nebraska will pay $85,000 and issue an apology to a former teenage worker to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against it by a federal equal employment agency.
Ricketts, who had called for a 3% limit on property tax increases by local schools, cities, counties and other local governments, said the senators "voted against property tax relief."
Shows are returning to Stir Cove this summer with acts such as Darius Rucker, Little Big Town and more.
Patrick Ronald Russell, who as a teenager in the 1970s killed a neighbor boy, died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
