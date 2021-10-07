CHER
Cher is available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend completing a survey online prior to visiting us... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"It's just beyond belief that somebody could be carrying on and meet their end in this manner," Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.
- Updated
Flashing lights, fire and AC/DC — a new Memorial Stadium tradition may have been born Saturday night with a hyped-up show that may help the Huskers build a little late-game momentum.
- Updated
Saturday we saw a Husker football season fill with hope, fun and possibilities — at least for one night. But oh what a night it was, Tom Shatel writes.
- Updated
The oldest living person in America, Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe, will quietly mark her 115th birthday Friday. And that's the way she wants it.
- Updated
Christopher Gradoville, a Creighton University baseball administrator, was found fatally shot Thursday morning in the yard of a home near 61st and Pratt Streets.
- Updated
The Omaha area now has its first two Wahlburgers restaurants, and a third is set to open next week. Actors and singers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg founded the Wahlburgers chain with their family.
- Updated
Memorial Stadium was undeniably great last Saturday night, and it will be again this weekend, writes Sam McKewon. But new Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts plans to make it even better.
- Updated
Adrian Martinez is no longer a player with potential. And Nebraska is no longer hoping he will become one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. He’s become one — certainly the best in his division.
- Updated
After each game, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Northwestern game.
- Updated
It’s a little hard to describe or fathom what the heck happened at Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The party started on the first offensive snap and rarely let up, writes Dirk Chatelain.