Serves 12

Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.

What you need

36 sweet cherries, stemmed, pitted and chopped

¼ cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

2 tablespoons sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Nonstick cooking spray

12 whole chocolate graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares (see note)

3 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips

12 regular marshmallows

What you do

1. Place cherries, orange juice, sugar and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and cook for 15 minutes.

2. Whisk cornstarch with the water in a small bowl, until combined, and add to the cherry mixture. Simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes.

3. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

4. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Top each square with 3 chocolate pips. Broil just long enough to soften the chocolate slightly, about 30 seconds.

5. Squish each marshmallow a bit with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.

6. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish. Top each marshmallow with a spoonful of the cherry mixture and another graham cracker square. Serve immediately.

Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen

Note: We were unable to find store-bought chocolate graham crackers, so we made our own. Here's the easy recipe: