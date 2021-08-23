Chieftain softball begin season on three-game skid

The 2021-22 Bellevue East Chieftains varsity softball team is off to a less than ideal start after losing three straight games to begin their fall season behind sluggish offense.

Bellevue East’s first game of the year took place against Gretna last Thursday, Aug. 19, in what ended in a 10-5 Dragon win at home. Isabella Harris and Breanna McMurtry combined for pitching duties for the Chieftains while Abbi Bishop led the way at the plate. Bishop went two for three at the dish with two hits while teammate Valierie Fitzgerald finished with two RBI.

After losing their season opener, the Chieftains then hosted the 2021 Bellevue East varsity and junior varsity softball invitational at Lied Activity Center and Baldwin fields that began on Saturday, Aug. 21, due to Friday’s rain.

The Chieftains first-round matchup of the invite was bright and early against a talented Millard South team. The Patriots went on to win 11-5 after scoring in the third, fourth and fifth behind good pitching as Bellevue East only notched five hits during the game.