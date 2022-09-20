 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Children find live hand grenade near Seward County riverbank, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two children walking along a Seward County riverbank Sunday afternoon found a live hand grenade near the water's edge, prompting a police response and the grenade's detonation, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the riverbank, near 294th Road and Bluff Road, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday after the children found the grenade and called authorities, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad, which determined the explosive to be an active fragmentation grenade and initiated a controlled detonation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert